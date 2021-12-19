What transpired with Jurgen Klopp in the Tottenham-Liverpool tunnel at halftime.

At halftime during Liverpool’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, manager Jurgen Klopp was seen conversing with referee Paul Tierney.

Klopp was irritated after Harry Kane was only given a yellow card for a violent lunge on Andy Robertson, and replays suggested Diogo Jota should have been given a penalty kick.

As Hotspur players entered the tunnel area, the German slammed his arms to his sides and exchanged insults with Tierney.

After Kane opened the opener for Tottenham, Liverpool came back to level the game in the first half.

Diogo Jota equalized, but Klopp received a booking for his actions on the touchline during the first 45 minutes.

During the half-time break, the manager continued to be enraged, lecturing Tierney on his performance.