What transpired in the build-up to Diogo Jota’s goal was noticed by Liverpool fans.

On Sunday afternoon, Diogo Jota equalized for Liverpool against Tottenham Hotspur with his tenth Premier League goal of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s team fell behind early in the game when Harry Kane sent a low shot past Alisson into the bottom left corner, but the Reds leveled when Jota rose highest inside the box and headed home past Hugo Lloris.

Andy Robertson provided the assist for this goal with an efficient run down the left wing and a well-timed ball into the penalty box – but fans noticed what transpired just moments before the Scotland international created the opportunity.

Klopp was seen yelling at Robertson on the sidelines, and was particularly passionate as he tried to get a message across to the Liverpool left-back.

Whatever the Reds’ coach said had an immediate impact on Robertson, who rushed down the line to find his teammate.

This encounter amused Liverpool supporters, who were left wondering what Klopp’s exact instructions were.