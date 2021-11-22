What time does tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity begin and end?

Tonight on I’m A Celebrity, two celebs compete in the ‘castle’s dreadful meal’ trial.

The new series of the ITV show began with Danny Miller, Naughty Boy, Louise Minchin, and radio DJ Snoochie Shy attempting to walk across a wooden plank 213 feet above a quarry lake before stamping on a button with their foot to cause their opponent’s platform to fall.

Another obstacle awaited French footballer David Ginola, Paralympic gold medalist Kadeena Cox, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips, and diver Matty Lee, who had to work together to open two flare boxes.

I’m a famous person. Here’s why celebrities are obliged to stay up until 4 a.m. To get to the keys, they had to put their arms through “hell holes” filled with snakes, with Kadeena and Matty emerging victorious.

On Monday’s edition of I’m A Celebrity, the public voted for Danny from Emmerdale to face the second trial.

He will compete in the “castle’s dreadful diner” as a member of the losing yellow squad against a member of the winning red side.

The other celebrity contestant who will take part in the trial will be unveiled on Monday’s show, according to presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

When does I’m A Celebrity air tonight, and when does it end?

Tonight at 9 p.m., I’m A Celebrity premieres.

At 10.15 p.m., it will come to a close.

Due to continued coronavirus travel restrictions, which prevented production at its customary location in the Australian bush, the flagship series relocated to Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales for a second year.