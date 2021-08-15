What the RedBird’s £1.9 billion war chest could mean for Liverpool.

It’s been a hectic year for RedBird Capital Partners.

The private equity group, which bought an 11% holding in Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group for $750 million (£542 million) at the end of March, has been buying sports properties for the past year or so, having bought a majority stake in French second division club Toulouse last summer.

RedBird, led by Gerry Cardinale, the company’s founder and managing partner, has subsequently bought a stake in FSG, setting the door for them to raise their stake and have a greater voice in the company’s future direction.

They’ve also teamed up with Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia to promote the idea of the XFL, an off-season alternative to the NFL, with a 2022 launch date planned.

In addition, they have acquired a 15% ownership in the Rajasthan Royals of the Indian Premier League, with the IPL team’s whole operation valued at roughly £200 million and located in a market where broadcast rights revenue is likely to rise in the future years.

RedBird had been a front-runner to become the new owners of Malaga in Spain’s second division until August. Since last year, the 2013 Champions League quarterfinalists have been under the supervision of a court administrator while the authorities try to resolve an ownership dispute between Sheikh Abdullah Al Thani and the Bluebay hotel group.

RedBird had taken a small stake in order to participate in a proposed capital increase, which was a requirement set by the judicial administrators for those interested in participating. However, talks broke down late last month after reports in Spain stated that RedBird and Malaga had experienced a breakdown in communication, and the Spanish side was looking to their backup plan.

According to Malaga Hoy, “RedBird Capital demanded that the loan from the credit policy (€8.6 million) be repaid in club shares without going through the proper capital increase,” which the club’s judicial administrator flatly refused.

RedBird have been open about their desire. “The summary has come to an end.”