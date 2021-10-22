What the Newcastle United takeover means for Everton and their European competitors.

Everton hasn’t experienced the excitement of European football in nearly four years.

And it was a quiet occasion, with Ademola Lookman and Nikola Vlasic scoring the goals in a Europa League dead rubber against Apollon Limassol in Cyprus.

With the Saudi Arabian ownership of Newcastle United expected to see another competitor for the European berths, the Blues’ effort to restore a position among the European elite may may have become even more difficult.

When asked about the tumultuous £300 million deal last week, Rafa Benitez said: “That was an unexpectedly difficult question.

“The thing is that I have a fantastic relationship with Newcastle United supporters, the city, and everyone else.” I don’t think it’s fair to discuss it too much. I am the manager of Everton at the moment, and I wish them all the best.

“There are so many things we could discuss, but I’d rather simply keep away from it and wish them all the best.” Sorry for the inconvenience.” Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, said: “Newcastle fans will be ecstatic, but for us, it simply means that Newcastle has a new powerhouse. I’m afraid I won’t be able to escape it.

“Money can’t buy everything, but it can buy them enough time to make a few bad mistakes before making the right ones, and then they’ll be where they want to be… a guaranteed Champions League position. Not right away, but in a few years.” Isn’t that something to consider? We asked the Reach PLC reporters who cover teams that frequently qualify for European competition if they were concerned about a new danger to their dreams.

No, not anytime soon. Newcastle’s ability to utilise the eye-watering wealth of their new backers will be determined by how, if at all, financial fair play standards are amended.

Add to it the decision to temporarily prohibit any related party arrangements, and Newcastle’s plans for lucrative sponsorship partnerships with Saudi corporations may have to be reconsidered.

The extent and speed with which Newcastle can challenge the Premier League’s established sides will be determined by the current rules. “The summary has come to an end.”