What Paolo Maldini did in the Liverpool tunnel is similar to what AC Milan players say about Anfield.

Friday, September 17th, is your Liverpool morning digest.

Liverpool’s Champions League campaign began on Wednesday night with a 3-2 victory over AC Milan.

After an early own goal by Fikayo Tomori was wiped out by goals from Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson scored second-half goals to put the game back in the hosts’ favor.

After Porto held Atletico Madrid to a goalless draw in the Spanish capital, the Reds now lead Group B.

On Wednesday night, AC Milan captain Davide Calabria said his team faced a “formidable” Liverpool side.

The Italians appeared to have launched an unexpected comeback as they withstood Jurgen Klopp’s team’s onslaught before going 2-1 up before halftime.

Despite their long European history, Milan was playing in the Champions League for the first time since 2014.

Despite the fact that the Rossoneri put up a tough fight, Calabria said that facing the Reds at Anfield was a shock for his inexperienced team.

