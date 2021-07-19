What occurred when James Milner scored a wondergoal in a Liverpool practice match?

Liverpool’s training plans were altered over the weekend due to the weather in Austria, according to Pep Lijnders.

The Reds are presently preparing for the new season at a pre-season training camp in Austria.

Liverpool’s players have been photographed in their Saalfelden camp completing a range of training sessions and exercises so far.

On Tuesday evening, Jurgen Klopp’s team will kick off their pre-season friendly schedule with two 30-minute games against Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart.

Before the end of the month, the Reds will play two more games in Austria, against FSV Mainz 05 and Hertha Berlin.

The Reds’ preparations for tomorrow’s fixtures, however, did not start well, as terrible weather conditions in Salzburg forced two pitch modifications over the weekend.

“Sometimes the best sessions are on a pitch that is completely submerged in water, where the players must be more creative and spontaneous in order to keep the ball; lift it up to avoid a slide tackle or hit a lifted pass to ensure it reaches your teammate in good condition,” Lijnders told Liverpoolfc.com.

“We had to switch pitches twice at the last minute and adapt rapidly to the weather here in Austria.

“The grounds crew was rushing to put the lines on it, but that’s nothing compared to the rain-related troubles that have been plaguing Europe.

“A few years ago, we decided to bring Warren [Scott] from the grounds department to our training camps in order to ensure that the pitches were of the highest standard.

“Having him with us in pre-season is a significant benefit because he knows what we want and how we like it prepared.”

But once the training began, Lijnders was blown away by what he saw, with James Milner and Sadio Mane standing out.

“We gave the players an 11 v 11 impulse session on three quarters of a pitch on Saturday,” the Dutchman explained.

“It had everything an 11 v 11 team needs: strategies, teamwork, and a winning mentality.”

“After that, I believe.”

“The summary comes to an end.”