What Mohamed Salah did for Sadio Mane in the Liverpool thrashing had Garth Crooks clapping his TV.

After Mohamed Salah’s performance against Watford on Saturday, Garth Crooks has lavished praise on the Egyptian.

Salah set up Sadio Mane for the game’s first goal before scoring himself with another world-class finish, similar to his effort against Manchester City before the international break.

The BBC pundit has selected his side of the week for matchday eight, and Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah all make the cut.

Van Dijk was named alongside West Ham’s Angelo Ogbonna and Caglar Soyuncu in the squad, with Crooks describing the Dutchman as ‘imperious as ever.’

With his second hat-trick for the club, Firmino was a player of the match contender against Watford and deservedly earned a place in Crooks’ squad.

“The pundit remarked,” he said “It’s rare in the Premier League that a player scores a hat-trick and isn’t named man of the match. Firmino, on the other hand, experienced this.

“The Brazil striker was on fire against Watford, but he wasn’t in the same league as Salah.”

Salah, with his seventh league goal and fourth assist of the season, received the majority of the praise.

“I was applauding in front of the screen when Salah passed to Sadio Mane for Liverpool’s opening goal against an utterly outclassed Watford,” Crooks said.

“I’m not sure why Danny Rose wants to go toe-to-toe with Salah without requiring at least one of his teammates to aid him on that front.

“Didn’t Rose see Salah go apart four world-class defenders and finish with terrifying composure against Manchester City?”

Salah dumped Craig Cathcart on his bottom and sent him tumbling towards the touchline before concluding a magnificent solo effort, and Cathcart needed a ticket to get back into the stadium.

“At the moment, Salah is absolutely unplayable.”