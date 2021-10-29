What Manchester United did in training following their humiliation at the hands of Liverpool.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken about his players’ reaction to last week’s loss to Liverpool.

In a Premier League match at Old Trafford on Sunday, the Reds won a historic 5-0 triumph against their hated rivals.

Following Jurgen Klopp’s victory, there has been increased strain on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s services in the Man United dugout, as well as criticism on the players.

In advance of Saturday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur, Solskjaer has opened up about how he and the Man United players reacted to the setback to Liverpool.

“Of course, it’s been a difficult week,” Solskjaer stated in his pre-match press conference.

“We had to cope with the outcome and performance against Liverpool, which we all know wasn’t good enough, and that’s something footballers have to live with.”

“That’s why we’re in this game; you have to anticipate the next one and make sure you’re prepared.”

“And then, when you get to the next game, figure it out and challenge the issues.

“On the training field, we’ve had a good week.”

Solskjaer went into greater detail on the players’ reactions to the Liverpool setback, as well as what he and the Man United squad had worked on in training.

“We absolutely need a response, and it’s also my job to get the guys in the proper state of mind,” Solskjaer added.

“I’m in charge of the reaction, the outcome, and the performance.”

“We’ve worked on the pitch, on everything that a footballer needs to be sorted.”

“It’s not simply a state of mind; it’s a strategy, a gameplan, tactics, and a technical approach.” We’ve had a terrific week, and I believe the boys are ready to do what they do best.

“Nothing went according to plan (against Liverpool), and it was nowhere near our greatest performance.””