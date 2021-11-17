What Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah did after Egypt’s victory, as revealed by his bodyguard.

Following a recent World Cup qualifier, Mohamed Salah was surrounded by opposition players who wanted his match-worn shirt.

Last night, the Liverpool attacker played the final 32 minutes of Egypt’s 2-1 win over Gabon, keeping his country’s unblemished record intact in their final World Cup group stage match.

Egypt has advanced to the third stage of the qualifying process, where they will face one of the other nine teams who have made it this far in a two-legged game.

Prior to face Gabon, Egypt drew 2-2 with Angola last Friday, with the game being interrupted three times by fans attempting to approach Salah.

To avert any additional interruptions, the Egyptian FA hired two bodyguards to accompany Salah to last night’s play.

Despite the fact that no fans were able to approach the Liverpool star during the match, the 29-year-old received three demands for his shirt in rapid succession from Gabon players.

Salah can be heard telling people begging for his shirt that he has already offered it to another player who is not there on the pitch during their conversation in footage published on Twitter following the full-tine whistle.

Salah was then led off the pitch by his two security, who made sure no one else approached him.

In a recent statement, the Egyptian FA explained their decision to employ private protection for the Liverpool forward, saying: “The association sought to ensure that no player is exposed to any form of friction, especially in view of the proliferation of COVID-19.”

“Given Salah’s status as one of the world’s most prominent football stars, the unique curiosity that surrounds him was understandable, especially when the game against Angola was repeatedly halted because some spectators wanted to snap selfies with him.”