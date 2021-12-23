What Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did at full time to hush Leicester fans.

For Thursday, December 23, here is your Liverpool morning digest.

Liverpool’s evening did not start well, and they found themselves with a significant assignment to complete by halftime.

A much-changed Liverpool side fought back against Brendan Rodgers’ comparatively full-strength Leicester side to make it a memorable night at Anfield, drawing the game 3-3 before prevailing on penalties.

Given Liverpool’s busy game schedule, the Carabao Cup may not be the club’s first priority, but Jurgen Klopp frequently uses the competition to put individuals on the margins of the first team to the test.

However, after watching a spirited performance that enthralled the Anfield crowd, Klopp’s post-match gestures revealed that the game meant more to him than he had imagined.

Due to their remarkable comeback spirit on Wednesday night, Liverpool secured a place in the Carabao Cup last four.

Despite being two goals down twice against the current FA Cup holders, Jurgen Klopp’s inexperienced side showed the character that exists within his group.

The introduction of first team names during a triple change at halftime helped set the tone for another unforgettable cup result for those in attendance.

Liverpool fans were overjoyed after the victory, having been subjected to obnoxious chanting from Leicester fans throughout the game. Wembley was now just a short distance away.

