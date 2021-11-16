What Jurgen Klopp did when Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott made his comeback.

Harvey Elliott’s injury rehabilitation progressed this week, giving Liverpool a boost.

Elliott, a midfielder, dislocated his ankle in an away win at Leeds in September and underwent surgery to get back on his feet.

Elliott is a tremendous fan of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who is clearly thrilled to see the youngster back on the grass as he continues his recuperation.

On Tuesday, Klopp was photographed walking over to Elliott in Liverpool training and giving him one of his legendary hugs.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to see the midfielder return sooner rather than later, given the Reds are currently missing Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino as the festive season approaches.

Elliott’s return date has not been set, but it appears that he will return sooner than anticipated at the time of his injury.

Elliott’s return in the second half of the season might be a welcome boost for the Reds, who will be without Keita, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane for the whole month of January owing to the Africa Cup of Nations.