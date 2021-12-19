What Jurgen Klopp did on the touchline and in the tunnel as Liverpool stormed away from Tottenham Hotspur.

It may take some time before it feels like it, but perhaps this will be viewed as a point gained for Jurgen Klopp in the future?

Without Thiago Alcantara, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and long-term absence Harvey Elliott, a draw against an obviously rejuvenated Spurs under Antonio Conte at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium should feel like a respectable return.

After what was perhaps the best game of the season so far, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will need some time to reflect before coming to that decision.

Sadly, despite the high level of Premier League drama, the match was plagued by officiating errors, and Klopp’s team could have easily been defeated.

With Thiago joining a growing line of COVID cases at Anfield and Henderson ruled out due to illness, the fact that the ten men came out with a point says a lot about their character and personalities.

They dug deep to guarantee they went away with a portion of the riches from north London – and Paul Tierney’s erratic selections.

Andy Robertson will have few complaints about the VAR decision that saw him sent off for a wild swipe at Emerson Royal, but he will have many about the decision that allowed Harry Kane to play the first half.

Klopp fumed, “You may give Robbo a red card, not his smartest challenge of his life, but [Kane’s tackle] is absolutely a red card.” “No doubt about it, if his leg is on the ground, it’s a fractured leg.” Conte is Spurs’ fourth manager to play Klopp, and his judgment after the game that his club was up against “one of the finest teams in Europe” was spot on.

The Italian’s return to these shores at the start of November has further increased the managerial box office power in the Premier League, but neither Klopp nor Conte had a chance to be the star of the show here after Tierney decided he wanted the part.

