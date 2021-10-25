What it was like to be in the Liverpool away end during a once-in-a-lifetime win over Manchester United.

When Liverpool defeats Manchester United, the away end at Old Trafford is a sight and sound to behold.

Because, let’s be honest, it doesn’t happen all that frequently.

‘This Is The One,’ said United’s matchday programme, referring to the fact that this was the Red Devils’ 100th home match against Liverpool. Only 18 of those games have resulted in an away win over the last 126 years, according to the cover, partially in homage to the Stone Roses music they usually play before kickoff.

So any stuffy, messy result that allows travelling Kopites to return along the East Lancs Road with three points in their back pockets will be long and loudly applauded.

The infliction of a methodical 5-0 destruction of the team that tormented many childhoods and early adulthoods is something that generations of Liverpudlians who grew up during United’s era of dominance and had to cope with their apparently never-ending hegemony have waited a lifetime for.

It’s not as if Liverpool didn’t have their moments in the sun at the self-styled ‘Theatre of Dreams’ during United’s reign of terror, with Gerard Houllier, Rafa Benitez, and Brendan Rodgers all leading the Reds to memorable victories on enemy soil during United’s reign of terror.

But they always felt like isolated victories, with the nagging suspicion in the backs of many minds that, while Liverpool might have won the fight on the day, United would more often than not win the war.

The 3,000 or so Liverpool fans in the away corner of Old Trafford prior of kickoff this time exuded a different and very palpable confidence.

Many cheered as Jurgen Klopp finally brought an end to Liverpool's thirty-year search for a league title.