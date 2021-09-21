What is the prize for the winners of the Great British Bake Off in 2021?

On Tuesday, September 21, the new season of the Great British Bake Off will premiere.

On the renowned Channel 4 show, 12 new bakers will be welcomed into the famed tent.

The contestants this year range in age from a 19-year-old who has been watching the show since she was nine years old to a 70-year-old ex-midwife.

One of the bakers hails from Liverpool, so there will be a strong local presence on the show this year.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are also returning to scrutinize the amateur baker’s masterpieces, with a winner to be announced at the grand finale on November 23.

But, after a grueling autumn in the kitchen, what will this year’s star baker take home as a prize?

What does the winner of the Great British Bake Off get?

The winner of the Great British Bake Off receives a cake stand, flowers, and a lot of pride.

Winners of the Bake Off get a lot of attention, which helps them build a career in the industry.

Since her season 6 success, Nadiya Hussein has risen to celebrity, even baking The Queen’s 90th birthday cake, while season 3 winner John Whaite is participating in current season of Strictly Come Dancing as part of the show’s first-ever all-male partnership.

Do contestants on the Great British Bake Off get paid?

There is no reward money for winning or appearing in the Great British Bake Off, unlike other programmes.

The show is considered as one of the most family-friendly on television, with bakers competing for the love of the craft.