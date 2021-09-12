What is the plot of Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer’s drama, and when does it begin?

The anticipation for Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer’s new thriller is building to a fever pitch.

Help, a Channel 4 drama set in a Liverpool care home during the beginnings of the epidemic, will see the scouse legends reconnect on television for the first time.

Offscreen, the two actors have a solid friendship, and this will be their first collaboration since 2012’s Good Cop.

Jodie Comer is thanked by Stephen Graham for bringing an unexpected item to the set.

During her BAFTA-winning speech, Jodie confessed that she owes Stephen a pint for helping jumpstart her career by introducing her to agent Jane Epstein after he was impressed by her performance in the mini-series.

Since then, the actors have expressed their eagerness to work together again, and they have expressed their pride in the completed outcome of what began as a passion project.

“To be able to explore such a vital and passionate narrative through the eyes of such beautifully real characters, and in our home city of Liverpool, is a true honor,” Jodie, 28, told Channel 4.

“I’ve wanted to work with Jodie for ages, and together we’re immensely enthusiastic about shining a light on one of our time’s biggest tragedies and the individuals at the heart of it,” Stephen, 48, added.

What is the purpose of Help?

Help, set in a fictional Liverpool care home, depicts the heartbreaking story of a young care home worker’s bond with a patient at the outset of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The plot was penned by BAFTA award-winning writer Jack Thorne, and the 120-minute drama will show how the unique period changes Sarah and Tony’s lives forever.

Jodie Foster plays Sarah, a quiet care home worker who develops a special bond with Stephen Graham’s Tony, a 47-year-old with Young Onset Alzheimers.

When will Help be broadcast on television?

Channel 4 has boosted the drama’s profile in recent weeks, releasing a brand new trailer at the end of last month.

Help will premiere on Channel 4 on Thursday, September 16th at 9 p.m.