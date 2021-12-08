What is the government’s contingency plan? Explanation of new restrictions.

In the next days, the Prime Minister may impose more limitations in an attempt to halt the spread of the Omicron variety.

Further measures are “already spelled out through Plan B,” according to Boris Johnson’s official spokesman, and will be undertaken “if required.” England’s approach to battling Covid-19 presently centers on vaccinating the nation – dubbed “Plan A.”

However, in light of recent events, curiosity about Plan B has resurfaced.

The following are expected to be included in the measures:

After July 19, the recommendation that employees work from home if they can was discontinued, leaving it up to employers to decide.

However, proposals to work from home whenever possible may be reinstated.

All Scots should work from home until mid-January, according to Nicola Sturgeon.

Last month, face masks were reinstated in some settings, and this trend could extend to other places where people interact with one another, such as pubs and restaurants.

Because of the immunization program’s effectiveness, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told the Today show on Tuesday morning, December 7, that the government did not believe its Plan B was necessary.

Professor Neil Ferguson, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), suggested that people may be told to work from home in the near future, as the Omicron variation is poised to take over from the Delta strain before Christmas.

During yesterday’s cabinet meeting, ministers were split on the use of mandatory vaccine certification, and were obliged to confront the possibility of moving to the government’s plan B, according to the Times.

These would be utilized under Plan B in a “limited number of situations, with certain features,” such as nightclubs and packed indoor gatherings with over 500 participants, if they were introduced.

According to the Metro, vaccine certification would also apply to outdoor crowded situations with more than 4,000 people and any place with 10,000 or more participants, such as huge sports stadiums.

Scotland and Wales have already implemented vaccine passports.