What is the EuroMillions jackpot for tonight? The biggest lottery ever is up for grabs.

The highest lottery jackpot in British history, £184 million, is up for grabs.

If a single UK ticketholder wins the top prize in a massive rollover draw, it will set a new record jackpot.

No one won the £174 million EuroMillions jackpot on Friday, thus the top reward was rolled over to Tuesday’s draw.

If only one UK winner emerges from tonight’s draw, the existing British record holder, an unnamed £170 million winner from October 2019, would fall to second place.

According to The Sunday Times Rich List, one UK winner may be worth £184 million, more than Adele, who has a net worth of £130 million.

They could buy a home on each of the UK’s top ten most expensive streets, including Kensington Palace Gardens in London, where the average house price is about £30 million.

“Tuesday’s big EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated £184 million,” Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said.

“If one UK winner takes home the entire jackpot, they will become the UK’s largest ever National Lottery winner.” Players are encouraged to purchase their tickets as soon as possible in order to be eligible to win this fantastic prize.

“Every week, National Lottery players contribute more than £30 million to National Lottery Good Causes around the UK.”

“To far, almost £1.2 billion has been distributed across the UK thanks to National Lottery players to help combat the impact of coronavirus.”

No one won the top prize of £1 million or the second prize of £30,000 in the EuroMillions Hot Picks, which has the same winning numbers as the EuroMillions draw.

What is EuroMillions and how can I play it?

Players must choose five numbers from 1 to 50 and two Lucky Star numbers from 1 to 12 to play EuroMillions, or choose Lucky Dip for a random selection.

You can play up to seven lines of numbers on each play slip and buy up to ten play slips at a time, and each line of numbers also earns you an automatic UK Millionaire Maker entry.

Players can buy tickets up to four weeks before the draw or set up a rolling direct debit.

When does the EuroMillions draw take place?

When does the EuroMillions draw take place?