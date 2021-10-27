‘What have we got here – Pele?’ we all wondered. – Liverpool have lost faith in Jamie Carragher’s cult hero.

Cult heroes have long been a part of Liverpool’s history.

Over the years, certain players have arrived at Anfield and captured hearts and minds as much for their character and personality as for their footballing abilities, from Joey Jones’ clenched fists to the Kop – which resulted in arguably the most famous Liverpool banner of all time – to Kolo Toure’s perma-smiling face and sibling-related dance moves which got fans and players alike boogying.

Despite spending only 18 months at the club and playing only three dozen games, a player classified as such was ranked in the club’s best 100 players of all time in a survey on the club’s website, indicating there must have been some particular ability added to the mix.

And that was certainly the case with Titi Camara, the flamboyant Guinean forward who, 21 years ago this weekend, scored one of the most important goals of his brief Liverpool career.

He arrived at Anfield as Gerard Houllier sifted through the ruins of an aborted first season at the club, which had been overshadowed by the sad conclusion of Roy Evans’ 35-year tenure following the doomed joint-manager experiment.

Liverpool’s clear decline from the exciting but ultimately unfulfilling mid-decade period when Evans’ attacking but defensively-flawed side flirted with major honours had been painfully highlighted by bitter rivals Manchester United winning an unprecedented Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League triple, while the Reds finished seventh, barely winning more league matches than they lost (15 to 14).

Anfield was in desperate need of a feel-good factor, and the board of directors recognized this by heavily backing the manager in the transfer market.

With the addition of £4 million goalkeeper Sander Westerveld from Vitesse Arnhem and a pair of centre backs, £3.5 million Swiss stopper Stephane Henchoz from Blackburn and the ludicrously underpriced £2.6 million Sami Hyypia from Vitesse Arnhem, the club has acquired a new defensive spine.

£8m German With an additional £4.2 million, Dietmar Hamann was brought in from Newcastle to add steel to the park's centre.