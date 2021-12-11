What happened to the Brookside stars in terms of Hollywood celebrity and family tragedy.

Brookside was one of the most well-known soap operas on British television, with many of the show’s performers and actresses going on to have successful careers.

Life on Brookside Close was as much a part of millions of people’s daily routine as what happened beyond their front door.

Brookside was a Channel 4 drama that ran for more than two decades and drew massive ratings at its height.

Sir Phil Redmond, the creator of Brookside, provides an update on the show’s revival.

The kiss between Beth Jordache and Margaret Clemence, the incestuous love affair between brother and sister Nat and Georgia Simpson, and teenage lovebirds Damon Grant and Debbie McGrath are among the most memorable storylines.

In 2003, the Liverpool-based soap was cancelled, and some of its performers left the spotlight.

Others, on the other hand, progressed to greater heights.

After Brookside ended, here’s what happened to some of the show’s biggest stars.

Ricky Tomlinson rose to prominence as a stand-up comedian, appearing in films such as The Royle Family and Mike Bassett: England Manager.

Ricky Tomlinson has also appeared in commercials for British Gas, Farmfoods, and McCain.

He launched the Green Room, a cabaret club on Duke Street, in May 2010 and it is still going strong today.

Ricky, a long-time supporter of the Socialist Labour Party, has had two heart attacks and has advocated for free heart checks for males to curb the growth in heart disease.

He was given the Freedom of Liverpool in October 2014.

Ricky and his Royle Family co-star Ralf Little starred in Ricky & Ralf’s Very Northern Road Trip for Gold, which aired in 2020.

Claire Sweeney featured in Celebrity Big Brother and in the West End musical Chicago after a ten-year run in Brookside.

Her stage career flourished, and she went on to feature on TV programmes such as Strictly Come Dancing and Loose Women.

Claire has performed in a UK tour of the musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and in 2014, she co-wrote her own theatrical piece, Sex in the Suburbs.

Claire has recently been in Benidorm and the BBC comedy Scarborough, and she is currently acting in the film Cinderella. “The summary has come to an end.”