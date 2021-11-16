What happened to Roy Hodgson’s six Liverpool signings, two of whom he cannot be held responsible for.

Any Liverpool supporter would break out in cold sweats just thinking about it.

Roy Hodgson joined Liverpool in July 2010 and left the club in January the following year as the Reds battled for Premier League survival.

In that time, he managed to sign six players, and after considering all of Gerard Houllier’s, Rafael Benitez’s, Brendan Rodgers’, and Jurgen Klopp’s recent additions, it seemed appropriate to recall Hodgson’s ill-fated summer as well.

Wilson, Danny

“We have to keep our eyes and ears open for any young talent who could be future stars in parallel with what we’re doing with the first squad.”

July 2010, Hodgson.

After impressing for Rangers, he joined Liverpool for £2 million as an 18-year-old.

Wilson had high expectations, but he struggled to make an impact at Anfield, and he went on loan to Blackpool, Bristol City, and Hearts before signing a permanent deal with the Edinburgh club when his contract ended.

He later returned to the Rangers and is now a member of the MLS’s Colorado Rapids.

Joe Cole is a musician from the United States.

“Joe has to accept the fact that he came here after a disastrous spell at Chelsea with high ambitions of sweeping Liverpool aside, but that hasn’t occurred.”

December 2010, Hodgson.

After leaving Chelsea on a free transfer in 2010, he arrived to Liverpool to considerable fanfare, rejecting down offers from Arsenal and Tottenham to sign a lucrative contract with the Reds.

He was sent out on his debut against Arsenal, and he didn’t look like the player who dazzled at Stamford Bridge. Kenny Dalglish loaned him to Lille before bringing him back to West Ham in January 2013.

Before retiring, he also played for Aston Villa, Coventry City, and the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Now works as a commentator.

Poulsen, Christian

“He’s not a poor player, but let’s not beat about the bush and try to hide the reality that he’s off to a bad start.”

November 2010, Hodgson.

Poulsen, a £4.5 million acquisition from Juventus, is a contender for the worst signing in Liverpool’s modern history. Before joining Evian in the summer of 2011, he made only 12 appearances for the Reds and struggled miserably.

In 2012, he joined with Ajax before returning to the club. “The summary has come to an end.”