What happened to Nabil Fekir, Ben Chilwell, and the other eight Liverpool transfer targets?

Under Michael Edwards, Liverpool’s recruitment has been a major success.

While Edwards works behind the scenes on negotiations, prospective Liverpool players find the chance to work with Jurgen Klopp appealing.

Thiago Alcantara turned down a new deal with Bayern Munich before joining Liverpool, and he would have had many of suitors if he had been made available for £20 million.

Ibrahima Konate, meanwhile, would have garnered interest from all around Europe before Klopp bought him for £36 million.

Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, and Naby Keita all turned down offers from other clubs to work with the German coach.

It wasn’t always like this, though. And Klopp wasn’t always successful in getting what he wanted.

In 2018, Mario Gotze stated as much.

As FSG prepares to smash Liverpool’s record, Michael Edwards’ intention becomes evident.

After developing a reputation under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, Gotze had the option to move to Anfield in Klopp’s first summer at the club.

“I made the decision to leave Bayern, and Jurgen Klopp was interested in bringing me to Liverpool, and I was interested in working with him again,” he explained.

“I chose Borussia Dortmund over Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, but it was not a personal decision.”

It was unquestionably the right move for Liverpool, with Gotze’s choice resulting in the Reds clinching a £30 million deal for Sadio Mane.

But what happened to the Reds’ other failed signings since Klopp took over?

Nabil Fekir got as close as it was possible to signing for Liverpool. The Frenchman had agreed to join Liverpool for £52 million from Lyon, and had even filmed an interview with the club’s media unit before of his debut.

The player’s medical, however, prompted worries about previous knee ligament damage, and while the transaction appeared to be on track, the club pulled the plug at the last minute.

Later that summer, the then-25-year-old, who had scored 18 goals in Ligue 1 the previous season, came off the bench in the World Cup Final as France won the championship.

Fekir stayed at Lyon despite Chelsea’s interest, before making a surprise move to Real Betis in 2019.

The midfielder, who joined for a fee of €29.75 million, has done well for the. “The summary has come to an end.”