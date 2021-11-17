What happened to Molly McLaren and her killer Joshua Stimpson after the social media murders?

Molly McLaren’s horrible murder will be revisited tonight in a documentary filmed especially for ITV.

Social Media Murders is a new true-crime series for ITV2 and ITV Hub that consists of three films that will show on successive nights, each concentrating on a horrifying real-life crime.

The disconcerting role that social media played in bringing the perpetrator and the victim together runs across all three films.

In a botched gang heist, a thug killed a man.

The three films will center the narrative on the victim, using footage gathered from social media accounts and cell phones to immerse viewers in the events as they transpired.

The third and last episode of the series airs tonight, and it centers on how serial killer Joshua Stimpson tormented and eventually murdered his ex-girlfriend in 2017.

The show delves into a relationship that started after meeting on Tinder and was ended by Molly after a few months of dating as Joshua became more controlling.

Molly, a frequent social media user, documented their relationship on her own platforms, however social media played a role in not only bringing these two people together, but also in allowing the perpetrator to track her whereabouts.

However, shortly after Molly ended her relationship with the killer, he began harassing her online by posting disparaging messages and images.

Molly notified the police and the social media platform in question, but in a shocking final twist, Molly’s ex-boyfriend tracked her down and murdered her in a parking lot outside her gym.

Molly’s friends and family are shown in the documentary speaking affectionately of her as they remember her. They speak passionately in order to create a compelling and personal history of what went wrong and when.

Molly’s experience is conveyed in her own voice wherever feasible, via social media posts and text conversations.

No laws or policies have changed as a result of Molly’s death. Molly’s family wants her tale to be used to raise awareness about the potential hazards of social media, as well as questions about what platforms can do to protect users and, ultimately, prevent similar tragedies.

Joshua Stimpson was given a minimum term of 26 years in jail.