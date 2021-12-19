What games will Andy Robertson miss for Liverpool following his red card, with Kostas Tsimikas poised to take his place?

After Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, Jurgen Klopp will have to cope with yet another selection issue.

In Sunday’s Premier League match, the Reds were forced to settle for a point after a 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Harry Kane scored the game’s first goal, but Diogo Jota equalized for Liverpool just before halftime.

Liverpool took the lead through Andy Robertson, who was later dismissed, but Son Heung-Min leveled the score in North London.

Referee Paul Tierney first only gave Robertson a yellow card, but after being told by VAR to check the monitor, he changed his mind and gave him a red card.

The Scotland captain will now miss Liverpool’s next three matches, all of which are in the Premier League.

The three-game suspension, however, extends to domestic cup competitions, meaning the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City in midweek will be affected.

Robertson will miss Liverpool’s meeting at Anfield on Wednesday night, as well as the next two Premier League games against Leeds United on Boxing Day and Leicester on December 28.

This means that the earliest Robertson will be ready is on January 2, when Liverpool travels to Stamford Bridge to face championship rivals Chelsea.

Because of Robertson’s impending suspension, Kostas Tsimikas is likely to get another prolonged look in the lineup.

When Robertson went down with an ankle injury at the start of the season, the Greece international was given a chance and garnered a lot of praise for his efforts.