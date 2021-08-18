What four Liverpool players did against Norwich City served as a Premier League title warning.

With each passing year, the statistical analysis of football becomes more complicated.

The level of data available to amateur analysts is more detailed than it has ever been, and it is now possible to explore many facets of the sport that were previously unavailable.

Simpler metrics, on the other hand, have a lot to offer, as they can tell us almost as much as projected goals without the use of complicated mathematical models or decimal points.

Take, for example, the simple target shot.

If we exclude own goals for the sake of argument (they only account for about 3% of the overall total), the number of shots each team takes on target will have a significant impact on the match’s outcome.

Shots on target with a bigger sample size can be even more informative over time.

Teams will finish in about the same position in the league standings if they are classified by the difference between how many shots on target they take versus how many they allow the opposition.

As James Milner celebrates, Roberto Firmino delivers a message to Liverpool.

The top five clubs in the Premier League table in 2020/21 were also the top five in terms of shots on target difference, with four of the next five teams in this category finishing in the top half of the division.

Jurgen Klopp’s career has been defined by his ability to build teams with a solid balance of shots on target at each end of the field. His Dortmund team, as well as his Liverpool club, excelled in this area.

The Reds had between 121 and 129 shots on target more than their collective league opponents (about 3.3 per game) in each of the German’s first four full seasons in England, and only had fewer than the club they were facing in 16 of their 152 matches during that time.

However, because to the steady stream of injuries and frequent changes they inflicted on the Liverpool team, their excellent stability faded substantially in 2020/21.

Klopp’s team only had 70 more shots on target than they gave up, which was troubling. “The summary has come to an end.”