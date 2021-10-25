What exactly do the food hygiene ratings imply?

Foursquare Group is an independent compliance firm that began in the summer of 2019 with the goal of assisting the independent hospitality sector in growing and running their businesses more efficiently.

We asked Liam Jones, CEO and Founder of Foursquare, why compliance in the hotel industry is so vital now more than ever.

Liam stated, “Consumers, as well as our customers, have never placed a higher value on compliance.

Compliance appears to be a market differentiator for a restaurant, coffee shop, or other establishment for the first time. Being able to demonstrate that you are compliant will get you a pass.

“Previously, I believe people took it with a grain of salt.”

Liam went on to describe how the epidemic has prompted consumers to investigate whether restaurant compliance is safe and hygienic.

The initiative is called ‘The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme,’ and it was designed by the Food Standards Agency and is enforced locally by the councils, according to the Foursquare CEO.

He continued, ” “Although the scheme is not flawless, it is the best we have at the present.

“The scheme is a snapshot of a business on the day an EHO (Environmental Health Office) official decides to inspect it.”

After that, he goes on to say that the company may be having a “nightmare of a day” and that standards can sometimes slip in certain situations – no staff, systems down, etc. – and that if the EHO shows up on that particular day, they will receive a lower score, regardless of how they perform the rest of the year.

“That is a flaw in the system,” he said, “because it may not be an accurate representation.”

“How the scoring operate, a three is something they deem usually satisfactory… so that is the middle of the road,” Liam explained. “A zero is possible, so there are technically six scores.”

The EHO considers a three to be satisfactory. Although the employer does not go above and above, there is no evidence of workplace wrongdoing.

"Your," he added.