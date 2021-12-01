What Everton supporters sung to Bill Kenwright and Marcel Brands following Liverpool’s amazing post-match festivities.

Everton supporters were all expecting it.

Rafa Benitez’s name was shouted loudly across the frigid Goodison Park air just 20 minutes after the Merseyside Derby kicked off.

It wasn’t coming from Blues fans. It came from the Liverpool part of the book.

It wasn’t the only time the traveling fans reveled in yelling at their former manager.

There were a lot of them in the second half, including one that simply said, “Rafa’s at the wheel.”

While they laughed, Evertonians were forced to sit through yet another mauling at the hands of their opponents.

A cry from a quickly-emptying Gwladys Street made its way over to the Main Stand after the interval, with the visitors comfortably 4-1 up and cruising to victory.

It was only faintly audible in the press box, which is located behind the area where the club’s directors sit. There’s a good probability they’ve heard about it.

At the end of the game, they couldn’t possibly have missed it.

At the final whistle, the chant resurfaced, this time much louder, before more fans yelled at members of the board as they exited the directors box.

They would have witnessed the same flag that had been unfurled in the Brentford away end being unfurled once more, this time right in front of the Gwladys advertising boards.

If the previous away game felt significant, this was a turning point.

With the current situation at Goodison Park, many Evertonians have reached the end of their tether.

The rage that erupted when the final whistle blew was tangible.

And, based on the performance, it’s easy to see why.

There were a few instances where the players attempted it. Of course, some were pushing harder than others, but they were all pushing hard and giving it their all.

Due to a resurgence in the minutes leading up to half-time, the team was applauded off the field.

But none of it was sufficient.

The atmosphere around the stadium always felt like it was on the verge of exploding, and it did.