What channel is Liverpool’s match against Atletico Madrid broadcast on? Details on the live broadcast, as well as team news.

Liverpool has had an easy time in the Champions League so far this season, and they will be trying to maintain their unblemished record against Atletico Madrid tonight.

In their previous meeting at the Wanda Metropolitano, Jurgen Klopp’s team gained a thrilling 3-2 victory thanks to Mohamed Salah’s late penalty.

Atletico came back from a two-goal deficit in that game, but they will be missing their raucous home crowd, as well as Antoine Griezmann, who was sent off for a hard challenge on Roberto Firmino.

Klopp will be mindful of any complacency creeping into his side ahead of a vital run of games after letting a two-goal lead slip against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at the weekend. Qualifying for the knockout stages would also allow him more flexibility in rotating the squad in the coming weeks.

The following are the main viewing details for the match at Anfield, as well as the most recent team news for both teams:

On Wednesday, November 3, at 8 p.m. (BST), the match will begin.

The game will be televised on BT Sport 2 and streamed on the BT Sport website in the United Kingdom.

Our partners at The Washington Newsday will also provide live coverage of the contest.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp received mixed team news on Tuesday.

Both Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara have been given the green light to return from injury. The Reds, on the other hand, will be without Naby Keita, who has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury.

Harvey Elliott and James Milner are both still unavailable.

