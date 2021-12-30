What can you expect from Netflix in January 2022?

The Christmas season is a great time to watch a Christmas movie or two, but as the new year approaches, it’s time to start thinking about what we can watch on Netflix.

Netflix has announced a number of TV and film releases for January, including the highly anticipated third and final season of Ricky Gervais’ Afterlife.

The creator of The Office has stated that the series will be the final installment of the critically acclaimed sitcom about a man dealing with the death of his wife.

Ozark will also return after a two-year hiatus, with season four, part one, set to premiere in January.

The series featuring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney will conclude at the end of part two, so now is the best time to start watching.

On a brighter side, everyone’s guilty delight Too Hot to Handle, in which a group of singles must remain celibate among their stunning companions in order to win a large financial reward, will return for its third season.

Snowpiercer will also be renewed for a third season, with Sean Bean reprising his role as the train’s manipulating villain.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, a series thriller spoofing the crime thriller genre, will star Hollywood starlet Kristen Bell.

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos, a documentary on the Brazilian footballing superstar, will whet sports lovers’ appetites.

Below is a list of some of Netflix’s January highlights –

