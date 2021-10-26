What Alisson did in front of Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool’s thrashing at Man United came to a close.

After watching Liverpool thrash fierce rivals Manchester United in their own backyard at Old Trafford on Sunday, no Liverpool fan could have asked for a better day.

With a first-ever hat-trick in the Premier League by an opposition player at Old Trafford, Mohamed Salah established his status as the world’s top player.

Jurgen Klopp’s team are only one point behind Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table, in what promises to be an exciting title chase.

Liverpool’s victory has heaped pressure on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the Norwegian looks set to keep his job ahead of Saturday’s match against Tottenham.

10 minutes after the half-time break, Liverpool’s Egyptian King scored his third and the Reds’ fifth goal of the season, bringing his Premier League tally to ten goals for the season.

After a shocking challenge from Paul Pogba, Naby Keita was stretchered off and given a red card by referee Anthony Taylor.

The film on YouTube of Inside Old Trafford: Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool shows Klopp fist-pumping in front of the jubilant travelling Liverpool fans, but what can be seen is Alisson Becker imitating his manager.

The Brazilian has quickly become a fan favorite among Reds supporters, and he has started the season in fine form, with five clean sheets to his credit so far.

Alisson’s form has been crucial in Liverpool remaining the only team in the Premier League to go undefeated so far this season.

When it comes to making a one-on-one save, the goalkeeper is the best in the world, and it’s almost as if he gets inside the striker’s head before they can get their shot off.

Alisson has clearly enjoyed his time at Anfield since joining from Roma in the summer of 2018, and he would go down as one of Liverpool’s all-time great goalkeepers if he spent the most of his remaining career with the club.