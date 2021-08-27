We’signed’ Yves Bissouma for Liverpool, and he performed admirably.

Yves Bissouma, a midfielder for Brighton, has been linked with Liverpool once more.

With the sale of six players, the Reds have raised more than that amount, and have spent the summer prioritizing new contracts for key players such as Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson.

Bissouma is unlikely to join the Reds before the end of the transfer window, as the club does not see him as a viable option right now.

Yves Bissouma is ‘tailor-made’ for Liverpool, according to former Arsenal striker Ian Wright, who has urged the Reds to make a move for the Brighton midfielder.

Because of his impressive efforts last season, which guided the Seagulls to Premier League safety, the 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium this summer.

So, what if Bissouma joined Liverpool before the summer transfer window closed? And how would he fare in a Reds uniform? Let’s have a look…

We both ‘signed.’ This summer, Yves Bissouma will play for Liverpool.

We utilized the Football Manager 2021 editor to put up this scenario, arranging for Bissouma to join Liverpool ahead of the upcoming season.

Let’s take a look at Bissouma’s performance during the course of the 2021-22 season.

Bissouma had a strong season for Liverpool as a squad player, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 48 appearances across all competitions, but just 27 of those were starts.

Bissouma’s seven goals and four assists surpassed Gini Wijnaldum’s finest season with the Reds, when the Dutchman only contributed six goals in his best season in terms of performance.

To put these numbers into perspective, only Thiago had more goals and assists than the 24-year-old, who started 36 games for the Reds.

In his first season under Klopp, Bissouma averaged a 75 percent tackle completion rate and an 86 percent pass completion rate.

As a result of his efforts for the Reds, highly-rated midfielder Naby Keita's game time has been reduced.