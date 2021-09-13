Wendy’s revelation in Emmerdale helps viewers notice a major mistake.

Wendy exposed her criminal background during tonight’s show, and Emmerdale fans have pointed out an inaccuracy.

The long-running soap’s characters are still suffering after last week’s tragic events, which saw David Metcalfe shot during a gun siege.

In dramatic scenes that aired last week, Wendy’s violent ex Russ shot Matthew Wolfenden’s character as he took a bullet for Victoria.

Wendy Posner disclosed her criminal past to Bob Hope as she blames herself for what has happened to David on tonight’s episode.

Wendy handed in her resignation to Liam after Russ discovered she was not a registered nurse last week. Wendy was afraid of being exposed, so she handed in her resignation to Liam.

In tonight’s episode, she revealed the whole scope of her past to Bob as she forged a new identity to become a nurse after doing time in prison for drug dealing.

Emmerdale fans, on the other hand, flocked to Twitter to point out that she would never have been able to work as a nurse if she didn’t have the right documents.

“How did nobody ever check all these years that she was indeed a nurse?” one user wondered.

“I’m perplexed,” said another. Russ stated that she was unqualified, and now she claims to have reapplied?

“Wouldn’t a skilled nurse be registered, and official documents reviewed by a new employer?” said a third. It can’t be as simple as changing your last name.”

“How did Wendy end up as a nurse, then?” said a fourth. She has a criminal background and is unqualified for the position. If the cops find out, she’ll be arrested.”