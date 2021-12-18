We tried yule logs from M&S, Tesco, and Asda, and a £3.50 cake came out on top.

Christmas is almost around the corner, which can only mean one thing: it’s time to binge on goodies, sweets, and everything in between.

The yule log, the most festive chocolate cake, is one of the most typical treats you’ll discover every Christmas.

Yule logs are sold left, right, and center throughout December, with boxes stacked high in every supermarket.

However, while they should all taste similar in principle, the reality is rather different.

Even in supermarkets, you’ll find a variety of selections, ranging from own-brand to well-known bakery names like Mr Kipling and Cadbury.

With so many options this year, we pitted a few store yule logs against each other to see if there’s a meaningful difference. Here’s what we had to say.

Tesco’s Finest Belgian Chocolate Yule Log, Hand Rolled and Decorated

Tesco’s Finest yule log is hand-rolled and embellished with “soft chocolate sponge” rolled in buttercream and dipped in rich milk chocolate.

After that, a creamy Belgian chocolate ganache is applied by hand on the cake.

While the cake was a little smaller than I had anticipated, it performed exactly what it claimed on the box.

Tesco’s yule log was creamy, smooth, and rich from the first mouthful. The cake was moist, with a good ratio of sponge to buttercream.

The combination of milk chocolate and Belgian chocolate ganache, on the other hand, sealed the deal. It was the icing on the cake, giving it a creamy, velvety texture that wasn’t overly sweet.

It’d be ideal for a post-Christmas dinner dessert.

The yule log from Tesco serves eight people.

£4Tesco5/5

Extra Special Luxury Yule Log from Asda

A yule log, in my opinion, is unbeatable. If I could, I’d have one once a week.

Asda’s Extra Special Luxury Yule Log is filled with a rich, luscious chocolate flavor buttercream and baked with chocolate sponge. It’s encased in milk chocolate and topped with ganache and gold-dusted chocolate curls.

It’s a good, large size with plenty to share – or overindulge in because, let’s face it, it’s the holiday season.

The cake was very delectable, with each slice bursting with a rich, festive flavor.

