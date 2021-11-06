‘We should never,’ Trent Alexander-Arnold explains why Liverpool needs to quit a bad habit.

As Liverpool want to ‘press on all fronts’ this season, Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that they can’t afford to continually squandering leads in games.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is on a 25-match unbeaten streak and is once again in contention for the Premier League crown.

Chelsea and Manchester City pose the most serious threat to Liverpool’s title chances, with both clubs demonstrating early on that they have the quality to go all the way.

The Premier League title will most certainly be decided by razor-thin margins, which means Liverpool must reverse their recent pattern of allowing opponents back into games.

‘No one can deny,’ Pep Guardiola says after Manchester City’s derby victoryFSG waits for £1.1 billion deal to benefit Liverpool

An early example was the Reds’ 3-3 draw with Brentford in September, which reappeared in the Anfield meetings against City and Brighton.

After admitting that Liverpool should ‘never’ have let Brighton back into the game after establishing a two-goal lead last weekend, Alexander-Arnold has urged for change as the title race heats up.

“Last week was terrible for us,” the Reds’ right-back told the Mirror exclusively.

“We’re a team that should never have let anyone back into the game when we’re two goals up, but we did.

“But, as long as we’re in and around the top, we’re not too concerned with the table at the moment.

“This year, there’s a lot more competition than the year we won it [in 2019-20], when it was essentially just us and City.

“It’s all about execution and consistency from game to game. I believe we have been rather consistent thus far, despite the fact that we are still unblemished. It’s just a matter of making sure we don’t lose as many points as we did last week.

“All we have to do now is maintain winning games; after Christmas, in February and March, it all comes into play.”

Should Liverpool defeat West Ham United on Sunday afternoon, they will have a chance to trim Chelsea’s lead at the top of the table to a single point.

Despite the fact that he is after prominence. “The summary has come to an end.”