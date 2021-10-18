‘We know what’s coming,’ Gary Neville warns Manchester United before of their match against Liverpool.

When Manchester United and Liverpool meet in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, Gary Neville is concerned that United will be punished severely.

On Saturday afternoon, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side suffered their third defeat in five games, losing 4-2 to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

United are yet to face any of the championship contenders and have struggled at home against the likes of Aston Villa and Everton, despite their recent inconsistent form.

The Red Devils now face a challenging schedule that begins on Sunday against Liverpool and includes matches against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal all within a month’s time.

After struggling to hold their own against Leicester over the weekend, Neville is concerned about what lies ahead, as the team faces significant obstacles.

“Oh, we’re prepared,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“After struggling against mediocre opponents, they’ll now face some of the best teams in the world.” They’ll play Liverpool on Sunday, followed by a match against Man City the following week.

“They’ll then face Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, both of whom are formidable opponents.” Of sure, the players could improve for those games, but today [Leicester] is not a good start.

“The team’s performances have been so bad throughout the season.” There have been some nice results and some outstanding individual goals, but overall performances and the unit’s in and out of possession have been poor.” Last season, Liverpool won for the first time at Old Trafford since 2014, and they will be favorites to do it again on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s team has not lost in the Premier League since March and is currently on a goal-scoring spree.

In Saturday’s 5-0 triumph against Watford, Liverpool’s work-rate was on display for all to see, and Neville has admitted that Liverpool players continue to exhibit a higher feeling of want to win than those in United’s starting eleven.

“Some of Manchester United’s players don’t work as hard as Mane and Firmino,” the former Red Devils defender claimed.

“They’re better players who put in more effort.”

