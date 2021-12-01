‘We know how Rafa plays,’ Jurgen Klopp warned Liverpool veterans before of the Merseyside clash.

The Anfield derby in February was remarkable for Everton’s first away win since 1999, but it is the happenings at Goodison Park that continue to grate on the red side of Stanley Park’s collective craw.

A tense top-of-the-table clash in October 2020 will be remembered for Liverpool’s long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara, as well as a last-gasp Jordan Henderson winner being ruled out by a controversial VAR ruling.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, on the other hand, will arrive to Goodison Park in high spirits, having scored 10 goals without reply in their three games since the international break.

With Manchester City and Chelsea both playing away to Aston Villa and Watford on Wednesday night, a win could propel them back to the top of the Premier League table.

When it comes to derby day in Merseyside football, Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler have a one-of-a-kind status.

They are the Premier League’s boyhood Blues-turned-Liverpool-legends, perfectly positioned to provide a unique perspective on games between these two bitter rivals.

Thirty of Carragher’s 737 Liverpool appearances were against the Toffees, while Fowler scored six times in 17 appearances against them.

There’s also the undercurrent of Rafa Benitez’s debut game as Everton manager against Liverpool, as he tries to stop his side from losing for the first time since late September.

The Washington Newsday met down with Carragher and Fowler before of the 239th Merseyside derby to get their perspectives on the game that matters more than any other.

“Carra has mentioned social media a few times lately, and everyone is on it, so I believe everyone will be aware of the derby’s importance, what it is, and what it represents.”

“I mean, Liverpool are favorites in this game, as they have been for the previous, I don’t know, 15 or 20 years?” Isn’t it true that they’re under a lot of pressure to win the game? Possibly.

“However, Everton haven’t won in six games, so…

“Seven!” said the narrator. “Oh, is it seven?” says the narrator. See, he’s channeling his inner Sky Sports pundit there!” So it is with Everton. “The summary has come to an end.”