We compared the mince pies from Marks and Spencer and Aldi, and there was a clear difference.

Mince pies, if there’s one thing that captures the essence of Christmas, it’s got to be these.

You can’t avoid the fruit-filled pastry cases in December, with boxes piled high in supermarkets and homemade variety handed out at many a social gathering.

However, while they should all taste similar in principle, the reality is somewhat different.

Even in stores, you’ll find a variety of choices: deep filled, salted caramel flavor, gin flavored, puff pastry – the list goes on and on.

You’ve surely seen that most stores already have mince pies and shelves full of other Christmas treats, so we decided to pit two of the biggest names against each other this week: Marks and Spencer and Aldi.

Aldi’s replica products have become well-known, ranging from homeware and beauty to cleaning supplies and food. We bought a box of Aldi’s Specially Selected 6 All Butter Mince Pies, and they appear eerily similar to M&S Food Collection 6 Mince Pies from Marks and Spencer. But how close were the parallels? Here’s what we came up with: What you get in exchange for your money Marks and Spencer’s M&S Food Collection 6 Mince Pies are all butter shortcrust pastry mince pies with a rich filling of wine fruits, cranberries, clementine, and Cognac, according to M&S. They’re ‘excellent served warm,’ according to M&S. The mince pies are vegetarian and have a calorie count of 214 per pie. For £2.50 a packet, you can get them through Ocado.com or Marks & Spencer outlets.

The six ‘Specially Selected’ All Butter Mince Pies from Aldi are laced with brandy and Cognac and promise a ‘rich, deep flavor.’ Each box costs £1.49. They are vegetarian and have a calorie count of 223 per mince pie. They are available for purchase in the store.

How does the packing stack up?

While both sets of mince pies are packaged in navy boxes, Marks & Spencer’s packaging is more simple and traditional, with a hint of gold and a large translucent panel to allow you to see the pies inside.

Aldi's offered a closer look at the mince pies, and the box featured festive embellishments like gold.