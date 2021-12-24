‘We can harm them,’ says an Inter Milan player ahead of a Champions League match against Liverpool.

Milan Skriniar, an Inter Milan defender, believes his team can ‘hurt’ Liverpool in their Champions League last-16 match.

Inter were eliminated from the Champions League group stage last season, but the Slovakia centre-back feels that defeat helped them win Serie A under then-manager Antonio Conte.

The San Siro are currently led by Simone Inzaghi and are back at the top of the Italian league, but Skriniar wants to go one step further in the Champions League.

And he’s stressed the importance of the first leg, which takes place on February 16 in Italy, in defeating Liverpool.

“Liverpool? I feel that with this Inter team, we can cause them problems, particularly at San Siro. Even though the months of January and February are particularly challenging, we arrive prepared “Skriniar stated.

“If I wanted to play all the time, I wouldn’t be able to play 60 games in a year.”

“In the end, it helped us win the Scudetto,” he said of last year’s Champions League exit. The elimination brought us together and instilled in us a strong desire of vengeance. In Serie A, you spend a lot of time working on tactics; you don’t play back and forth as much as you do with your head.

“The English are always on the move. We played well against Real Madrid, but they scored from a distance of 25 meters. You must use certain squads to take advantage of the chance.”