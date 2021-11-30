‘We are not there,’ says Pep Guardiola, referring to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s claim to the Liverpool lead.

Pep Guardiola has identified a probable Liverpool advantage against his Manchester City team.

The Reds are in a three-way battle for the Premier League crown this season, with Man City, Chelsea, and Liverpool leading the way thus far.

Chelsea presently leads the table with 30 points, one point ahead of Man City in second and another point behind Liverpool in third.

Despite not being in first place, Jurgen Klopp’s side has scored the most goals in the Premier League this season, with 39, easily more than second-placed Chelsea’s 31.

Individual scorers are likewise dominated by Liverpool, with three of the top four positions taken by Reds attackers.

Mohamed Salah leads the pace with 11 goals, followed by Jamie Vardy of Leicester City.

Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane are in third and fourth place, respectively, with seven goals apiece, and Guardiola believes Liverpool has an advantage in the variety of goalscorers.

In his most recent news conference, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola discussed whether his team’s success depends on having a diverse group of goal scorers.

“If we don’t do it, we won’t be able to compete in the Champions League,” Guardiola stated.

“We are not among the top scorers in the top leagues.” We’re not in the top seven or eight, (Mohamed) Salah and (Sadio) Mane (goalscorers).

“We won’t survive if we don’t assault as a team.”

“We’ve done a fantastic job in the league thus far.” The way we’re playing right now is incredible.

“We have a good team, and the toughest month of the season is ahead of us.”