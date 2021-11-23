‘We are aware,’ says RB Salzburg manager Karim Adeyemi, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Harald Lurzerg, the president of Red Bull Salzburg, has announced that Karim Adeyemi is expected to leave the club next summer.

The 19-year-old has emerged as a reported transfer target for Liverpool, with some reports claiming that Jurgen Klopp’s side has been keeping an eye on him since 2018.

Adeyemi has been in excellent form since the start of the season, scoring 15 goals and assisting twice in 23 games across all competitions.

His outstanding performances have sparked speculation of a move, with the Reds, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich all being mentioned as potential destinations.

And Lurzerg has effectively announced that the youngster will be free to leave the club next summer.

He told Bild podcast Bayern Insider, “We are aware that Karim will most likely take the next step next summer.”

However, Adeyemi threw doubt on the prospect of signing for Liverpool in December, adding that if an offer was made, he would gladly return to Bayern Munich.

“I believe I would take that road if (Bayern) gave me an offer,” he told Spanish publication Marca.

“I want to show them what I’m capable of, who I am, and why letting me go was a mistake.” That inspires me.”