Wayne Rooney answers to Rafael Benitez rumors by claiming to be an Everton fan.

Wayne Rooney has responded to reports that he could succeed Rafael Benitez as Everton manager.

As a teenager in the early 2000s, the current Derby County manager emerged through the Toffees junior system and wowed the football world.

When Rooney departed to Manchester United in 2004, he broke royal blue hearts, but tensions between the player and the fans had subsided by the time he returned to Goodison Park in 2017.

Rooney has gone into management after retiring and is currently in charge of the Rams, who are in the midst of a crisis season following financial malfeasance that has resulted in the team being docked a total of 21 points.

Despite the Rams’ relegation to League One, Rooney has been considered as a prospective replacement to Everton manager Rafa Benitez, who has been under fire in recent weeks following a record of only one win in 11 games.

Rooney was asked about the current reports linking him with a return to Goodison Park by BBC Radio Derby (h/t Metro).

“Obviously, I came through Everton’s academy and am an Everton supporter,” he explained. “I’ve seen the reports, but I haven’t heard from Everton.

“As far as I’m aware, they’ve had a manager in place, so it’s not my place to talk anything like that – and as I’ve said, I’m dedicated to this club”…I’ve had no discussions with Everton football club about the manager’s job, so it’s not even anything I’m considering.”

Even though Benitez led a depleted Everton side to a point against Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday, the Toffees are still in trouble.

The manager is missing a number of key players owing to injuries, and some fans voiced their displeasure with the former Liverpool manager with chants during Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace and a banner at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.