Visit England has given gold certificates to two sites in Liverpool.

Two Liverpool experiences have been awarded gold in Visit England’s Visitor Attraction Accolades for 2020-21.

The award honors outstanding visitor experiences offered around the country.

Welcome Accolade, Hidden Gem, Best Told Story, Quality Food and Drink, and the Gold Accolade, which is granted to all-round top-scoring attractions, are among the Visit England awards.

The Visitor Attraction Accolade is based on the venues’ performance in Visit England’s yearly Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme assessment.

Attraction in Liverpool Shiverpool is one of just two attractions in the city to receive the coveted Gold Accolade. The ghost and history excursions are popular with the storytelling street theatrical tour business.

With the support of emerging artists and storytellers from throughout the region, Shiverpool brings Liverpool’s most iconic and gorgeous buildings and locales to life with bizarre and amazing tales of history, mystery, and more.

Liverpool Cathedral is the second destination to get a gold award from Visit England. Visitors are welcome to roam about the beautiful edifice for free. Visitors can enjoy refreshments, purchase a gift from the shop, and participate in the Tower Experience for a modest price in addition to admiring the magnificent gothic architecture.

“I’m so thrilled to see our visitor attractions back in the spotlight with these Accolades that recognize the fantastic experiences available across the country,” said Andrew Stokes, director of Visit England.

“They also recognize the employees who make the attractions come to life by providing exceptional customer service.” They are the ones that make an attraction the most ‘welcoming’ and bring the ‘Best Told Story’ to life, while the quality of the attractions itself is recognized with ‘Quality Food and Drink,’ ‘Hidden Gem,’ and, of course, ‘Gold’ for the best all-rounders.

“Now, more than ever, we need these attractions to urge and remind us to get out and discover the fantastic tourism on offer across England, which will help to drive recovery and economic benefits throughout the country.”