Virgil van Dijk’s weapon can counter Man City’s strategy that led to Chelsea’s defeat.

Liverpool did not appreciate Manchester City’s last visit to Anfield, as the eventual Premier League champions were defeated 4-1 in early February.

The Reds were going through a rough spell at the time, and Jurgen Klopp’s side went on to lose their next two league games, including a 2-0 derby defeat to Everton.

Liverpool had a difficult time at the time, but the squad has since recovered, thanks in part to the return of players like Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, and Virgil van Dijk from injuries.

The latter is widely regarded as the greatest in the world at his position, and based on what happened the last time the Reds met Pep Guardiola’s side, the Dutchman may be able to provide a solution to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

City were able to press Liverpool high up the field without Van Dijk in the team after Klopp started with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in defense.

The Reds’ struggles when building from the back resulted in the second and third goals City scored in February’s match, with Alisson Becker accountable for two uncharacteristic errors.

After a defensive blunder in the 72nd minute, Phil Foden set up Ilkay Gundogan for a tap-in, and three minutes later, Bernardo Silva did the same with Raheem Sterling.

City’s push is difficult to avoid, as Chelsea demonstrated last weekend when Guardiola’s team dominated proceedings from start to finish, but there are ways to get around it.

Liverpool’s back four in February were all capable performers, but Van Dijk in particular boasts a unique weapon that can be effective against high-pressing opponents.

Guardiola’s former assistant, Mikel Arteta, described the benefit of his long passes as an avenue for the Reds to move forward last season.

“We tried to put them under as much pressure as we could,” the Spaniard remarked when in charge of Arsenal. “But Van Dijk plays 60 yards to Mohamed Salah and they are out.” That’s top-notch.”

The Dutch international’s diagonal passes make opponents wonder if pressing high is worth the risk; if Salah gets one of his passes over the top, Liverpool will almost certainly create a dangerous counter-attacking opportunity.

