Virgil van Dijk’s Liverpool training admission is described as “one of the highlights” by Pep Lijnders.

During Liverpool’s pre-season training sessions in Austria, Pepijn Lijnders expressed his delight at hearing Virgil van Dijk’s voice.

After sustaining an ACL injury in the Merseyside derby last October as a result of a challenge by Jordan Pickford, the Dutchman has been sidelined.

Van Dijk was forced to miss Euro 2020 this summer as a result of his operation, while he continues his rehabilitation.

Following his inclusion in Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Austria, he now appears to be poised to return for the start of the 2021/22 season.

And Lijnders has expressed his joy at hearing the Dutchman’s voice and seeing him organize his teammates during recent training sessions.

“On that topic, hearing Virg’s voice organizing and leading that last line has been one of the joys of the camp so far,” he remarked.

New acquisition Ibrahima Konate is also part of Liverpool’s traveling party, and Lijnders has provided some insight into how the defender is adjusting to his new surroundings.

“Ibou is doing fantastic. He has adapted well to what we want,” he wrote in his latest tour journal for Liverpoolfc.com. “He comes from a different style, but there are certain parallels and he has adapted well to what we want.”

“You see him, he’s really composed on the ball; he knows how to attack and when to step in with the ball, when to play the outside pass, when to play the inside pass, when to flip the game.

“From an attacking standpoint, he has a terrific understanding of the game. He is strong defensively, which is something we wanted because we play high – our centre-halves and full-backs need to be able to catch players when they break because when you play so offensively, when players slip through, we have Ali, but we want to catch them with our legs first – solve the problem with legs. Ibou, on the other hand, has his legs!

“Every player is put under full strain when we workout. There is never a circumstance when you just have time, and that’s how he’s feeling right now, with a little more training weariness and adaption to.” “The summary comes to an end.”