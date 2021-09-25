Virgil van Dijk stats reveal Liverpool got a £75 million bargain.

Since Virgil van Dijk joined the club in 2018, Liverpool has had a fantastic record in dead ball situations.

The Reds have scored 54 Premier League goals from set pieces since the start of his first full season with the club, at least 11 more than any other team.

Only two teams have conceded less goals in the last three years, with Manchester City four goals ahead and Tottenham Hotspur two. Liverpool has the highest set piece goal difference in the country.

Last season, van Dijk’s injury-related absence was felt particularly deeply in this area. The Reds played 20 league games between their away wins at Selhurst Park and Old Trafford, conceding six goals from set pieces and scoring none.

When Crystal Palace came to Anfield last Saturday, they were clearly back to their best on this front. Liverpool won by three goals to nil, with all three of their goals coming from corner kicks.

It was van Dijk’s 100th league encounter for the club, and he honored the occasion by assisting Mohamed Salah’s second goal. It was the Dutchman’s 20th direct goal for Liverpool, with seven assists to go along with the 13 goals he’s scored himself.

He made a memorable start for the Reds by scoring the winner in a Merseyside derby FA Cup encounter against the Blues, but it’s his record at both ends of the field in the league’s bread and butter that deserves deeper examination.

Van Dijk’s four assists have come from both open play (long passes to Mané in the March 2020 win over Bournemouth and to Salah for his Chelsea rocket 11 months earlier) and set pieces.

However, all but one of his ten goals have been heads – the first was a left-foot volley against Molineux soon before Christmas in 2018 – and they have all come in a dead ball situation.

Liverpool’s number four has scored braces against Watford and Brighton, the latter netting the Reds’ only goal in a 2-1 win.

He was also the one who got the ball rolling. “The summary has come to an end.”