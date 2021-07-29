Virgil van Dijk speaks out about Liverpool’s injury comeback against Hertha Berlin.

After making his long-awaited return to play for Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk has shown gratitude to those who have assisted him on his journey to recovery.

Van Dijk made his first appearance in over nine months on Thursday evening, coming on as a 69th-minute replacement in a 4-3 friendly loss to Hertha Berlin in Austria.

After undergoing surgery for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injured after a tackle with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford last October, the centre-back had been out for more than nine months.

And the 30-year-old confessed that expressing his feelings about his comeback was challenging.

“I started on a path back towards playing 285 days ago,” Van Dijk wrote on Twitter.

“It’s difficult to put into words how I’m feeling, but it’s vital to me to state that I consider myself fortunate to have had the support of so many wonderful people.

“The surgeon, my physiotherapists, coaches, and support personnel who have been by my side since the beginning.

“I owe it to my teammates to keep me energized and keep my head up. For their love, support, and encouragement, the fans.

“And, most importantly, my family, without whom I would be nothing.

“I appreciate it. The effort isn’t going to end now. It’s merely the beginning. We’re not stopping now!”

On Thursday, Van Dijk wasn’t the only Liverpool defender who returned to duty.

Joe Gomez, who had been out for eight months due to his own significant knee problem, was introduced alongside the Dutchman.