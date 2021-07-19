Virgil van Dijk sends a double message in Liverpool training with four things noticed.

Liverpool’s pre-season practices are continuing in Austria as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League season.

On Tuesday evening, the Reds will play 30-minute mini-games against FC Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart, although the players are still being put through their paces on the outskirts of Salzburg.

A new signing has been made. Ibrahima Konate is adjusting well to his new surroundings, while players who were injured or on loan last season are proving their worth to Jurgen Klopp.

A new training video for Monday (July 19) has been posted by the club, which comprises a regular session followed by an intra-squad practice match.

Here’s what we noticed in the most recent video.

The rondo is something that has become a staple of Liverpool training sessions.

It’s something the club promotes on social media and it’s also a terrific approach for players to learn the Reds’ style of play.

Pep Lijnders, the assistant manager, was watching a rondo session when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain caught his eye.

Lijnders couldn’t help but be thrilled when the 27-year-old made a reverse pass with a backheel flick.

“It’s fantastic, Oxy. That’s football,” the assistant coach of the Reds can be heard saying.

It’s time for another round of rondos, this time featuring VIrgil van Dijk and James Milner.

When Milner delivered a pass to Van Dijk that the Dutchman was unable to handle, the tiny group featured the duo.

Van Dijk appeared dissatisfied before turning to Milner and giving him a simple directive.

“Milly, a little bit slower,” Van Dijk remarked.

The practice match provided an opportunity for every member of the traveling squad to demonstrate their abilities in a near-match situation.

The team was divided into three groups of three, with each group rotating throughout the game.

Matip picked up the ball on one occasion and opted to go on one of his usual runs, which he did successfully.

After regaining possession of the ball from Takumi Minamino, Matip runs past three opponents before playing a through ball to one of his teammates.

It’s time to return to the rondos, and one player who stood out was Harvey Elliott.

He's back from a loan spell with Blackburn Rovers, and there's a flurry of activity.