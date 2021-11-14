Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool has reacted angrily to the Netherlands’ ‘outrageous’ performance.

Virgil van Dijk slammed the Netherlands’ second-half performance in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Montenegro in a World Cup qualifier.

Thanks to a brace from Memphis Depay, the Dutch were in complete control.

On his international debut, Ilija Vukotic equalized, and Nikola Vujnovic equalized in the 86th minute to salvage a point for the hosts.

The Dutch would have qualified for the World Cup in Qatar next year with a win, but their chances of making the finals are still up in the air.

The Liverpool defender told Dutch television NOS, “The way we played in the second half was really crazy.”

