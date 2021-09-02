Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool has a dislocated finger while on international duty.

For the first time since his long-term ailment, the Liverpool defender was away on international duty, having missed Euro 2020 due to injury.

Van Dijk returned in a 2022 World Cup qualifier against Norway, but after a suspected dislocation, he appeared to need his finger pulled back into place on the side of the pitch.

The incident occurred early in the second half, but the 30-year-old elected to continue playing and finished the game with a 1-1 draw for Louis van Gaal’s side.

And the Liverpool star had no issues with his other hand after the game, when he was interrupted by a fan who wanted a photo during his post-game media obligations, and gently pushed him out of the camera shot.

Van Dijk’s next matches are on Saturday and Tuesday against Montenegro and Turkey, respectively, as he tries to lead the team to World Cup qualification.

Despite expectations that the former Southampton star might take time to find his feet again, Van Dijk has looked back to his best for the Reds in the three Premier League games he has played so far this season.

Garth Crooks, a BBC Sport analyst, praised the Liverpool defender as a “once in a generation” player when discussing his performance against Chelsea.

“If the shot that had Mendy scurrying across his goal-line was any indication, Van Dijk’s right knee appears to have fully healed from the injury he sustained against Everton last season,” Crooks remarked.

“The Netherlands international is slowly but steadily regaining steam.

“Not only is he reclaiming control of his own penalty area, but he’s also moving forward and posing a threat in the opposition box. Van Dijk is a once-in-a-generation type of defender.”