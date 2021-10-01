Virgil van Dijk makes a promise to Liverpool supporters before of their match against Manchester City.

Following a knee injury that kept him out for the bulk of last season, Virgil van Dijk is back in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team.

Following a collision with Everton’s Jordan Pickford in last October’s Merseyside derby, everyone’s greatest dread became a reality as the Dutchman had surgery.

Van Dijk is back in shape and leading the defense a year later, but he believes he is still far from his best.

He told Liverpoolfc.com ahead of their match against Manchester City, “I think there’s still a lot to come.”

“Anyone who has had a knee injury and been out for a long period knows that it might take up to a year, even after you’ve returned to play, before you’re really, fully recovered.

“However, everyone’s physique is different, their knees are different, and their recuperation is different. So far, I’m feeling well, and I’m grateful that the manager has put his faith in me to put me out there and give me the chance to improve.

“I feel okay, but there’s always opportunity for improvement, and I think it’s coming.”

Since his return, the 30-year-old has only missed two games: he was an unused replacement in Liverpool’s Champions League group stage encounter against AC Milan and he was left out of the Carabao Cup team against Norwich City last week.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to avoid a rematch with Manchester City at Anfield in February, as he has all of his senior centre-backs available, something he didn’t have last season.

Van Dijk’s presence has bolstered Liverpool’s defense, as the Reds have kept four clean sheets in the league so far, and had only lost one goal previous to last weekend’s 3-3 tie with Brentford.

Given that both Van Dijk and his partner Joel Matip have recovered from long-term injuries, this is an excellent number.